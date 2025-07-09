German Chancellor to Visit China Amid Trade Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing for a significant diplomatic visit to China at the year's end, accompanied by leading business executives. The trip aims to reinforce relations between Europe's largest economy and one of its primary trading partners, amid ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

Chinese companies express interest in expanding their investments in Germany, viewing Merz's visit as a chance to mend previously strained relations. The precise details of the visit, likely scheduled for October, remain under discussion, according to insiders.

The German chancellery has withheld comments on the matter. China, however, affirms its commitment to strengthening ties and fostering mutual cooperation with Germany, citing recent interactions between the nations as a positive development.