Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remarks: A Political Firestorm

In a heated political exchange, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang condemned Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar over remarks comparing the RSS to 'eunuchs', labeling them unacceptable in both politics and democracy. Sarang expressed grave concern over Gurjar's statement, suggesting it not only disparaged the RSS but also tarnished the values of the Congress party.

This controversy originated from a Congress protest in Ashoknagar, where Gurjar's controversial words faced backlash for being sexist and derogatory towards the third gender. Urging prominent Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari to denounce the remarks, Sarang emphasized that such language should have no place in Indian politics.

Responding to the uproar, Gurjar clarified that his statements had been misinterpreted and were not aimed at any specific group, including the RSS. He defended his words by saying they highlighted the importance of standing with the public during challenging times. The BJP, however, is still demanding an apology, questioning whether such offensive language would be acceptable if aimed at Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)