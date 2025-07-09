Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remarks: A Political Firestorm

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang criticized Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar for derogatory remarks comparing the RSS to 'eunuchs'. The comments sparked outrage and demand for apology. Gurjar later clarified his statement, insisting it was misunderstood and not targeting any group or individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remarks: A Political Firestorm
Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang condemned Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar over remarks comparing the RSS to 'eunuchs', labeling them unacceptable in both politics and democracy. Sarang expressed grave concern over Gurjar's statement, suggesting it not only disparaged the RSS but also tarnished the values of the Congress party.

This controversy originated from a Congress protest in Ashoknagar, where Gurjar's controversial words faced backlash for being sexist and derogatory towards the third gender. Urging prominent Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari to denounce the remarks, Sarang emphasized that such language should have no place in Indian politics.

Responding to the uproar, Gurjar clarified that his statements had been misinterpreted and were not aimed at any specific group, including the RSS. He defended his words by saying they highlighted the importance of standing with the public during challenging times. The BJP, however, is still demanding an apology, questioning whether such offensive language would be acceptable if aimed at Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

