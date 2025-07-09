Left Menu

Conspiracy and Controversy: Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Claims Amid Maharashtra's Turmoil

Amid rising violence in Maharashtra over language issues, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray alleges a conspiracy against CM Devendra Fadnavis, urging alertness. Controversy further escalates as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad faces backlash for allegedly assaulting a canteen worker, linking it to complaints about food quality.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As violence over the language row escalates in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has made serious allegations pointing to a conspiracy against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. These remarks, made on Wednesday, suggest deliberate attempts to tarnish Fadnavis' image and urge him to stay vigilant.

Thackeray's assertions gain attention following a controversial incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who allegedly assaulted a canteen employee over food quality complaints. A video showing Buldhana MLA Gaikwad striking the worker went viral, sparking widespread debate and condemnation.

The Food and Drug Administration has since collected food samples from the Akashvani MLA canteen, where the incident took place, for quality testing. Gaikwad defended his actions, citing repeated complaints of substandard food being ignored, with issues ranging from stale ingredients to hygiene concerns, including the presence of rodents.

