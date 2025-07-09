Left Menu

Policy Pause Sparks Debate on Delhi's End of Life Vehicles

Saurabh Bhardwaj of AAP accuses the government of harming Delhi and neighboring states by pausing the End of Life vehicles policy until November 1. He predicts millions of vehicles will be affected. The government cites infrastructural challenges, deferring enforcement after discussions with CAQM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:21 IST
Policy Pause Sparks Debate on Delhi's End of Life Vehicles
Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre of Air Quality Management's decision to delay the End of Life vehicles policy in the national capital region until November 1 has ignited a political debate. Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi president, Saurabh Bhardwaj, accuses the government of negatively impacting Delhi and its surrounding states.

Bhardwaj, in a statement to ANI, contends that the policy hold-up will have a detrimental effect on millions of vehicles, predicting that around two crore vehicles could be rendered obsolete compared to the initial estimate of 62 lakh. He highlighted the Delhi government's efforts to extend the policy across Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and more.

The Delhi government's concerns about implementation challenges are echoed in their July 3 letter to the Commission for Air Quality Management. They cited issues such as the incomplete integration of the Automated Number Plate Recognition system with neighboring NCR states' databases, as well as technological and infrastructural barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025