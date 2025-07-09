Karnataka Leaders Seek Defense Ministry's Support for Mysuru Dasara Air Show

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in New Delhi. The talks revolved around the potential organization of an air show during the renowned Mysuru Dasara Festival and the development of a defense corridor in Bengaluru, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah stated that he, along with other ministers, had urged Singh's approval for a Mysuru Dasara air show. They further requested the establishment of a Defence Corridor to boost the region's infrastructure. Singh responded positively, granting permission for the air show and showing support for the state's additional requests.

The Karnataka CM also dismissed media reports about meeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and emphasized ongoing talks with Randeep Surjewala regarding the appointment of Corporation Board members. Siddaramaiah expressed his hopes that the Indian Air Force would participate in Dasara 2025 with aerial displays, highlighting the festival's significance to Kannadigas.

