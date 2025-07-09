Scotland Gears Up for Possible Trump Visit

Preparations are in full swing as Scottish police anticipate a potential visit from U.S. President Donald Trump later this month, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The visit, which would be Trump's first trip to the UK since last year's election, is still pending official confirmation.

Emma Bond, an assistant chief constable with Police Scotland, emphasized the importance of advance planning, given the magnitude of the potential visit. 'Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month,' she stated.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding the visit, Police Scotland is preparing for what could become a significant policing operation, underscoring the strategic importance of maintaining public order during such high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)