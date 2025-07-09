ECHR Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Downing and Human Rights Violations

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights has determined Russia's culpability in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 and extensive human rights abuses in Ukraine. The ruling paints a damning picture of Russia's military and administrative actions in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the court's decisions as 'null and void,' following Russia's 2022 expulsion from the Council of Europe, and subsequent withdrawal from the court's jurisdiction. Despite this, the ECHR insisted the overwhelming evidence illustrated systematic violations by Russian forces and affiliates.

Although the ruling carries symbolic weight, it lacks enforcement power. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp expressed hope for justice through this declaration, while Ukraine hailed it as monumental in international legal practice. The ECHR is yet to rule on damages, acknowledging the limits of its influence over a defiant Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)