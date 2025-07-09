Left Menu

ECHR Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Downing and Human Rights Violations

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia was responsible for the downing of flight MH17 and numerous human rights violations in Ukraine. The court's decision, although unenforceable due to Russia's expulsion from the Council of Europe, underscores Moscow's role in these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights has determined Russia's culpability in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 and extensive human rights abuses in Ukraine. The ruling paints a damning picture of Russia's military and administrative actions in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the court's decisions as 'null and void,' following Russia's 2022 expulsion from the Council of Europe, and subsequent withdrawal from the court's jurisdiction. Despite this, the ECHR insisted the overwhelming evidence illustrated systematic violations by Russian forces and affiliates.

Although the ruling carries symbolic weight, it lacks enforcement power. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp expressed hope for justice through this declaration, while Ukraine hailed it as monumental in international legal practice. The ECHR is yet to rule on damages, acknowledging the limits of its influence over a defiant Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

