Delhi Fuel Ban Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Favouring Tycoons

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led administration in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the government of colluding with automobile tycoons by enforcing a fuel ban on older vehicles. According to Bharadwaj, this policy has morphed from a mere stunt into a major crisis affecting millions.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj lambasted the BJP for allegedly misleading the public with continuous lies. He highlighted a timeline of announcements by BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, linking them to a series of postponed deadlines which he claims exposed the government's lack of preparedness and integrity.

Bharadwaj further critiqued the inconsistencies in the government's narrative, pointing out discrepancies between public statements and official communications with the Commission for Air Quality Management. The AAP leader emphasized the public and even BJP supporter backlash, warning of potential legal repercussions for the fumbling administration.

