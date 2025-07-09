Left Menu

Delhi Fuel Ban Controversy: AAP Accuses BJP of Favouring Tycoons

AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP-led government for allegedly orchestrating a fuel ban on old vehicles to benefit automobile tycoons. Bharadwaj claims the policy, intended to curb pollution, has sparked public outrage and widespread confusion, accusing the government of deception and inconsistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:10 IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led administration in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the government of colluding with automobile tycoons by enforcing a fuel ban on older vehicles. According to Bharadwaj, this policy has morphed from a mere stunt into a major crisis affecting millions.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj lambasted the BJP for allegedly misleading the public with continuous lies. He highlighted a timeline of announcements by BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, linking them to a series of postponed deadlines which he claims exposed the government's lack of preparedness and integrity.

Bharadwaj further critiqued the inconsistencies in the government's narrative, pointing out discrepancies between public statements and official communications with the Commission for Air Quality Management. The AAP leader emphasized the public and even BJP supporter backlash, warning of potential legal repercussions for the fumbling administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

