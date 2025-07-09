Vatican Offers to Host Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Pope Leo recently informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Vatican is open to serving as a venue for peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia. Despite the proposal, Russia has rejected the idea. Zelenskiy is attending a conference in Italy focused on Ukraine's recovery post-invasion.
Pope Leo extended an olive branch to Ukraine and Russia, offering the Vatican as a potential site for peace talks, according to his discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday. The meeting marked Zelenskiy's second encounter with Leo during the pontiff's new papacy.
In a meeting held at Castel Gandolfo, the pope and Zelenskiy broached the urgent matter of attaining a 'just and lasting peace.' The Ukrainian President, while open to the Vatican's offer, noted Russia's rejection of the proposal, citing NATO encirclement as a concern. Zelenskiy remains focused on securing his country's future as he attends a conference in Italy dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction.
Leo, the first U.S. pope, emphasizes peace as a key theme of his papacy. His earlier interactions with President Zelenskiy and a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin highlight his commitment to global harmony. U.S. President Donald Trump previously hinted at the Vatican's role, though Leo had not spoken publicly about the offer until now.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Leo
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Vatican
- peace talks
- conference
- Italy
- reconstruction
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate Over Lord Murugan Conference in Tamil Nadu
Eastern Regional Power Conference Charts Path for Sustainable, Resilient Growth
National Conference on Estimates Committees Concludes with Roadmap for Fiscal Reform
Time for Diplomacy: Leaders Urge Peace Talks
Embracing Mother-Tongue in Early Education: A Call from Literary Conference