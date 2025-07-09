Dollar Maintains Strength Amidst Trade Tensions
The dollar remains strong against the yen following U.S. President Trump's pledge of further trade actions after announcing tariffs on Japan and other partners. Despite a recent rise, the dollar index is down since the introduction of 'Liberation Day' tariffs. Japan's negotiations with the U.S. remain unresolved.
In a volatile market, the dollar hovered near a two-week high against the yen on Wednesday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners. Trump's ongoing trade threats have caused the greenback to gain significant ground against its peers.
The dollar index, despite recent gains, continues to be down over 6% since the unveiling of Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in April. Observers note the ongoing tariff threats are seen as a strategic maneuver by Trump, as negotiations with trading partners press on.
Japan remains a focal point as it lags behind in reaching a trade deal with the U.S., adversely impacting its currency. With key elections approaching, Japanese policymakers anticipate further fiscal stimulus. In related news, the euro and sterling have shown marginal movements influenced by anticipated monetary policy shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and South Korea Seek Quick Resolution on Trade Tariffs
Laser Miscalculation Sends Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Crashing
Japan Schedules July Upper House Election Amid Political Shifts
Spanish Wine Exports to UK Hit by Alcohol-Based Tariffs
Japan's Historic Missile Test: A New Era in Defense