Left Menu

Revamping FEMA: A Call for Reform by Kristi Noem

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem proposes eliminating FEMA in its current form and reorganizing it to better respond to natural disasters. Noem's comments came amidst ongoing search and recovery efforts in Texas following devastating flash floods. Critics argue this move politicizes an essential agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:42 IST
Revamping FEMA: A Call for Reform by Kristi Noem
FEMA

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has called for a complete overhaul of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Speaking at a meeting dedicated to FEMA reform on Wednesday, Noem expressed her dissatisfaction with the agency's effectiveness in responding to natural disasters.

Noem's remarks come in the wake of FEMA's deployment to Texas, where personnel are aiding in search and rescue operations after flash floods struck on July 4, claiming the lives of at least 119 individuals, with many others still missing. Although FEMA has provided resources and assistance in Texas, Noem pointed to the agency's past failures to act swiftly in crisis situations.

She stated, 'It has been slow to respond at the federal level. That is why this entire agency needs to be eliminated as it exists today, and remade into a responsive agency.' In contrast, the agency's defenders argue that reform efforts are an attempt by the Trump administration to politicize a critical body vital to disaster preparation and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025