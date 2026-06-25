Tear Gas and Tributes: Protests in Nairobi Mark Somber Anniversary

Kenyan Police Fired Tear Gas On Thursday To Disperse Protesters In Nairobi After Dozens Took To The Streets In Memory Of Demonstrators Killed Two Years Ago In Antigovernment Rallies Against Tax Hikes And The Cost Of Living Organisers Had Planned Marches To Mark The Second Anniversary Of The Unrest

On Thursday, Kenyan police deployed tear gas in Nairobi to disperse protesters commemorating demonstrators killed two years ago in anti-government protests against rising taxes and living costs.

Organizers intended to march to mark the second anniversary of the unrest, where protesters had breached parliament before a crackdown ensued, resulting in at least 60 deaths, as reported by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Opposition leaders joined victims and families demanding justice, calling for credible investigations into previous police actions and assurances against excessive force.