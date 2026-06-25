Tear Gas and Tributes: Protests in Nairobi Mark Somber Anniversary
In Nairobi, Kenyan police dispersed protesters with tear gas during a remembrance march for demonstrators killed two years ago. This event marked the second anniversary of anti-government rallies against tax hikes and the high cost of living. Protesters demanded justice and accountability amid heightened tensions.
On Thursday, Kenyan police deployed tear gas in Nairobi to disperse protesters commemorating demonstrators killed two years ago in anti-government protests against rising taxes and living costs.
Organizers intended to march to mark the second anniversary of the unrest, where protesters had breached parliament before a crackdown ensued, resulting in at least 60 deaths, as reported by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.
Opposition leaders joined victims and families demanding justice, calling for credible investigations into previous police actions and assurances against excessive force.
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