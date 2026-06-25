Europe's Defense Horizon: Fire Point's Missile Advancement

Ukraine's Fire Point, in collaboration with German company Hensoldt, is fast-tracking the development of a European missile defense system. The project enlists the FP-7X rocket as an interceptor and aims to complete testing and engage multiple European partners in initiative progress by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Fire Point | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:33 IST
Europe's Defense Horizon: Fire Point's Missile Advancement

Ukraine's Fire Point is rapidly advancing plans to establish a European missile defense system, following a key agreement with German radar maker Hensoldt. The collaboration focuses on developing interceptors using Fire Point's FP-7X rocket, slated for readiness by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian company, known for its Flamingo cruise missile, has signed a memorandum with Hensoldt, involving the provision of TRML-4D high-performance radar for the defense system. Co-founder and chief designer Denys Shtilierman highlighted ongoing negotiations to secure an infrared homing device and a radio frequency seeker from European firms.

Shtilierman emphasized the accelerated timeline driven by European political support and recent agreements with Germany and other European nations. Fire Point plans testing of the FP-9 missile this summer, amid relaxed regulations due to wartime conditions. Strategic partnerships remain central to Ukraine's efforts against persistent threats from Russian ballistics.

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