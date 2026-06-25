Honoring the Guardians of Democracy: Uttarakhand Remembers Emergency Warriors

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage on Thursday to those who bravely opposed the Emergency of 1975, at an event dubbed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' held in Dehradun. The ceremony honored the 'Democracy Warriors' who faced detention or stood against the violation of civil liberties during that turbulent period.

In his address, Dhami emphasized the severity of the Emergency era, describing it as a pivotal time when India's democratic principles were in jeopardy. "The bravehearted actions of Democracy Warriors eventually led to the restoration of democratic governance in our country. Their perseverance continues to inspire both present and future generations," Dhami remarked.

The Chief Minister reflected on how the Emergency remains a somber chapter in Indian democratic history, highlighting the government's attempts at that time to suppress civil liberties, curb press freedom, and subvert constitutional ideals. He linked these historical lessons to the current administration's adherence to principles such as 'Nation First' and 'Antyodaya,' reinforcing that service and welfare underpin Modi's governance ethos.

Dhami also pinpointed the vigilant role of Indian citizens in safeguarding rights during that period, affirming that the Constitution empowers every citizen with freedom of expression and democratic rights. He contrasted past events with today's governance milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing development's reach to the society's fringes.

Moreover, Dhami highlighted state initiatives supporting Democracy Warriors, announcing an increase in their monthly honorarium from ₹16,000 to ₹20,000 and distributing special identity cards to them and their spouses. The occasion concluded with the felicitation of these warriors for their sacrifices and exceptional contributions, underscoring the importance of preserving their legacy for posterity. (ANI)