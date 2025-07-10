Left Menu

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Calls for FEMA Overhaul Amid Texas Flood Response

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has proposed eliminating and restructuring FEMA amid its current relief efforts in Texas following deadly floods. Despite FEMA's critical role, Noem criticized the agency for its inefficiencies. The agency’s fate remains unclear under the current administration led by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 03:21 IST
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Calls for FEMA Overhaul Amid Texas Flood Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has unveiled a controversial proposal to eliminate and rebuild the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), even while the agency is actively responding to devastating flash floods in central Texas.

Noem's restatement of her stance on FEMA's future is significant as the agency supports Texas, where the death toll from July 4 flash floods stands at over 119, with many still missing. While providing resources to Texas's emergency response, Noem highlighted FEMA's past operational inefficiencies, criticizing its slow responses and bureaucratic challenges.

Michael Coen, a former FEMA chief of staff, deemed Noem's remarks disappointing, noting FEMA's crucial role in the ongoing search and rescue operations in Texas. The administration under President Trump, who has indicated a potential phase-out of FEMA post-hurricane season, has yet to clarify its plans for the agency's future structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025