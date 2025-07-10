U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Calls for FEMA Overhaul Amid Texas Flood Response
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has proposed eliminating and restructuring FEMA amid its current relief efforts in Texas following deadly floods. Despite FEMA's critical role, Noem criticized the agency for its inefficiencies. The agency’s fate remains unclear under the current administration led by President Trump.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has unveiled a controversial proposal to eliminate and rebuild the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), even while the agency is actively responding to devastating flash floods in central Texas.
Noem's restatement of her stance on FEMA's future is significant as the agency supports Texas, where the death toll from July 4 flash floods stands at over 119, with many still missing. While providing resources to Texas's emergency response, Noem highlighted FEMA's past operational inefficiencies, criticizing its slow responses and bureaucratic challenges.
Michael Coen, a former FEMA chief of staff, deemed Noem's remarks disappointing, noting FEMA's crucial role in the ongoing search and rescue operations in Texas. The administration under President Trump, who has indicated a potential phase-out of FEMA post-hurricane season, has yet to clarify its plans for the agency's future structure.
