Trump's Surprising NASA Appointment: A Temporary Twist

In a sudden move on Wednesday, President Donald Trump appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA. The position has been unfilled since Trump retracted his prior nominee, sparking debate over the President's strategy for the space agency.

Duffy's appointment follows Trump's withdrawal of Jared Isaacman's nomination, a decision that reportedly upset SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Despite the abrupt shift, Isaacman publicly supported Duffy, emphasizing the need for trusted political leadership at NASA.

President Trump's decision arrives amid internal challenges at NASA, as reported by Politico. Over 2,100 senior employees face potential exits under an administration effort to streamline the workforce through retirements and buyouts, amid budget cuts affecting science programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)