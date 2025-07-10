Trump's Surprising NASA Appointment: A Temporary Twist
President Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA, temporarily filling a position that became vacant after withdrawing Jared Isaacman's nomination. This move comes amid reported staff reductions at NASA, resulting in significant shifts within the U.S. space industry under the Trump administration.
In a sudden move on Wednesday, President Donald Trump appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA. The position has been unfilled since Trump retracted his prior nominee, sparking debate over the President's strategy for the space agency.
Duffy's appointment follows Trump's withdrawal of Jared Isaacman's nomination, a decision that reportedly upset SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Despite the abrupt shift, Isaacman publicly supported Duffy, emphasizing the need for trusted political leadership at NASA.
President Trump's decision arrives amid internal challenges at NASA, as reported by Politico. Over 2,100 senior employees face potential exits under an administration effort to streamline the workforce through retirements and buyouts, amid budget cuts affecting science programs.
SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 pm IST towards the International Space Station.
