Lessons of the Emergency: Vigilance in Democracy's Legacy
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reflects on India's Emergency period, emphasizing the importance of remembering its lessons about democracy, power centralization, and civil rights. He warns against the potential resurgence of authoritarian tendencies and highlights the need for constant vigilance to protect democratic values.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has emphasized that India's Emergency period should be more than just a dark chapter to remember—it should serve as a crucial lesson for future generations. Tharoor's remarks, published in the Malayalam daily Deepika, revisit the Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.
Reflecting on this era, Tharoor recalled the attempts to enforce order, which often led to severe acts such as forced sterilization under the leadership of Sanjay Gandhi. He cited rural violence, coercion, and the demolition of urban slums, stressing that democracy's fragility requires continuous nurturing.
Highlighting the advancements India has made since 1975, Tharoor warned of recurring temptations to centralize power and silence dissent, often justified in the name of national interest. These tendencies, he argues, underscore the lingering relevance of the Emergency's lessons. Tharoor calls for vigilance to safeguard democratic principles.
