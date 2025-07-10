EU Leadership Vote: A Test of Confidence and Allegiance

European Union lawmakers are gearing up for a pivotal confidence vote on Thursday concerning the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm. The motion challenges von der Leyen with allegations ranging from private communications with Pfizer's CEO to misuse of EU funds and election interference.

This censure motion, the first of its kind in the European Parliament in over a decade, is led by a group of hard-right lawmakers, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who vocally supports von der Leyen's ousting. However, a two-thirds majority vote is required for the motion to pass, which is unlikely as most political groups intend to vote against it.

Despite the criticism from both the motion's proponents and broader factions accusing her European People's Party of aligning with the hard-right, von der Leyen is poised to weather the political storm. The vote underscores the tensions within EU politics, reflecting broader debates about governance and democratic values amid Europe's shifting political landscape.

