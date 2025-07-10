Left Menu

EU Leadership Vote: A Test of Confidence and Allegiance

The European Parliament will hold a confidence vote on Ursula von der Leyen's leadership. Initiated by hard-right members, the motion accuses her of various allegations. Despite the criticism, von der Leyen is expected to retain her position as many political groups oppose the motion. Viktor Orban advocates her removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:25 IST
EU Leadership Vote: A Test of Confidence and Allegiance
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union lawmakers are gearing up for a pivotal confidence vote on Thursday concerning the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm. The motion challenges von der Leyen with allegations ranging from private communications with Pfizer's CEO to misuse of EU funds and election interference.

This censure motion, the first of its kind in the European Parliament in over a decade, is led by a group of hard-right lawmakers, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who vocally supports von der Leyen's ousting. However, a two-thirds majority vote is required for the motion to pass, which is unlikely as most political groups intend to vote against it.

Despite the criticism from both the motion's proponents and broader factions accusing her European People's Party of aligning with the hard-right, von der Leyen is poised to weather the political storm. The vote underscores the tensions within EU politics, reflecting broader debates about governance and democratic values amid Europe's shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025