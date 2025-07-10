Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refuted rumors of a change in leadership, asserting his intent to complete his five-year term. This comes amidst speculation of D K Shivakumar potentially taking over. Siddaramaiah is set to meet Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly stated that there is no vacancy for the top post in the state, quashing speculation regarding potential leadership changes.
Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah confidently expressed his intention to fulfill his entire five-year term as Chief Minister, dismissing discussions of making way for his deputy, D K Shivakumar.
Amidst rumors, Siddaramaiah reiterated his current role as the state's leader and highlighted his alignment with Shivakumar's position on the matter. He is scheduled to meet top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
