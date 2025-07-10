UK and France Strengthen Ties Amid Migration Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to implement stricter migration controls following a state visit that also reinforced defense and nuclear collaboration. The two leaders, addressing the volatile global environment, have reached a consensus on a 'one in, one out' migration return scheme.

Faced with political challenges at home, Starmer seeks to curb high immigration numbers, particularly small boat arrivals, and counter the growing influence of the Reform UK party. During discussions, Starmer emphasized new, decisive measures against illegal migration, finding mutual commitment with Macron to tackle the issue effectively.

Enhancing their post-Brexit relationship, the UK and France have also pledged to strengthen their defense ties, jointly ordering more Storm Shadow cruise missiles and coordinating their nuclear deterrents. This agreement showcases a shared resolve to address both migration and global security threats collaboratively.