Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote in EU Parliament

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen overcame a no-confidence vote initiated by far-right lawmakers in the European Parliament. The motion, focused on alleged opacity during the COVID-19 vaccine negotiations, failed to secure the required majority. Von der Leyen defended her leadership and pandemic management strategies amid the political challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:07 IST
Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has successfully navigated a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament.

The motion, led by far-right lawmakers, accused von der Leyen and her team of undermining trust within the EU, particularly concerning undisclosed communications with Pfizer executives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the political tension, von der Leyen robustly defended her record, underscoring her efforts to distribute vaccines equitably across the EU. The vote marks the first no-confidence motion against a Commission president since 2014, spotlighting von der Leyen amid critical EU-U.S. trade negotiations.

