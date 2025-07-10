Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote in EU Parliament

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has successfully navigated a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament.

The motion, led by far-right lawmakers, accused von der Leyen and her team of undermining trust within the EU, particularly concerning undisclosed communications with Pfizer executives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the political tension, von der Leyen robustly defended her record, underscoring her efforts to distribute vaccines equitably across the EU. The vote marks the first no-confidence motion against a Commission president since 2014, spotlighting von der Leyen amid critical EU-U.S. trade negotiations.