Shiv Sena and MNS Face Pressure to Unite for Civic Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that alliances like the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi are unnecessary for Maharashtra's local and civic elections. However, public pressure is mounting for a joint contest between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's MNS. Elections might occur later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a key figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that alliances such as the INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are not needed for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. This position emerged during a media briefing in Mumbai.

Raut highlighted the growing public demand for a united front between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming elections. Despite this, Raut clarified that no decision has been made as the elections have not yet been announced.

As discussions continue, speculation focuses on the potential electoral collaboration and its implications for longstanding political dynamics, especially with important civic body elections, such as those in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

