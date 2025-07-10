Shiv Sena and MNS Face Pressure to Unite for Civic Elections

Sanjay Raut, a key figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that alliances such as the INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are not needed for the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. This position emerged during a media briefing in Mumbai.

Raut highlighted the growing public demand for a united front between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming elections. Despite this, Raut clarified that no decision has been made as the elections have not yet been announced.

As discussions continue, speculation focuses on the potential electoral collaboration and its implications for longstanding political dynamics, especially with important civic body elections, such as those in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)