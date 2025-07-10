Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Hold Key Talks Amidst Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met discreetly on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia, amid heightened Russian military aggression in Ukraine. This crucial dialogue occurred as President Donald Trump expressed growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The high-stakes meeting, lasting approximately 50 minutes, occurred as Russian forces launched significant attacks on Kyiv, deploying missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's capital. President Zelenskiy reported an alarming 18 missiles and 400 drones targeting Kyiv, underscoring the deteriorating situation.

Trump, returning to power this year, had adopted a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow initially, but recent Russian provocations have prompted him to reconsider. He criticized Putin's peace rhetoric as 'meaningless' and is contemplating stringent sanctions, including hefty tariffs on Russian exports, indicating a potential shift in U.S. diplomatic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)