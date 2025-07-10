Left Menu

Italy Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni advocates for stronger sanctions against Russia to pressure it into ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking in Rome, she emphasized the need to support Ukraine's recovery efforts while maintaining or increasing sanctions on Russia, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for tougher sanctions on Russia to amplify pressure for an end to its war in Ukraine. Speaking in Rome on Thursday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Meloni made a compelling case for increased punitive measures.

Meloni emphasized that supporting Ukraine remains a priority, and increasing sanctions on Russia could be a strategic tool to expedite conflict resolution. This line of action, she noted, is crucial not only for Ukraine's recovery but also for broader international peace.

The statement was made during the opening of a conference dedicated to Ukraine's post-war recovery initiatives, where Meloni reaffirmed Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its time of need.

