Italy Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni advocates for stronger sanctions against Russia to pressure it into ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking in Rome, she emphasized the need to support Ukraine's recovery efforts while maintaining or increasing sanctions on Russia, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for tougher sanctions on Russia to amplify pressure for an end to its war in Ukraine. Speaking in Rome on Thursday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Meloni made a compelling case for increased punitive measures.
Meloni emphasized that supporting Ukraine remains a priority, and increasing sanctions on Russia could be a strategic tool to expedite conflict resolution. This line of action, she noted, is crucial not only for Ukraine's recovery but also for broader international peace.
The statement was made during the opening of a conference dedicated to Ukraine's post-war recovery initiatives, where Meloni reaffirmed Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its time of need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tech Star Edward Coristine Exits U.S. DOGE Amidst Controversy
K Kavitha Rallies Support for Backward Class Movement in Telangana
India's Pharma Boom: Reaping Rewards from the China+1 Strategy
Harmony in the Beats: Guidelines for a Peaceful Kanwar Yatra
Drone Warfare Escalates: Strikes on Rostov Highlight Rising Tensions