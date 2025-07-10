Left Menu

Germany's Strategic Move: Patriot Systems for Ukraine

Germany intends to acquire Patriot air defence systems from the U.S. to support Ukraine. Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the plan during a conference in Rome, highlighting discussions with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and other leaders. Talks with U.S. President Donald Trump about the delivery are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Germany is stepping forward in the international defense landscape, announcing plans to purchase Patriot air defence systems from the United States and subsequently provide them to Ukraine.

During a support conference in Rome, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shared the initiative, emphasizing the importance of bolstering Ukraine's air defense. The statement followed discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other global leaders.

Merz revealed talks with U.S. President Donald Trump about the potential delivery, acknowledging that while the U.S. requires some systems, they possess a significant arsenal. The final decision on the delivery remains pending.

