Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Gujarat Congress Revamp Ahead of 2027 Polls

In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convened a meeting with key Gujarat party figures, including the recently resigned state chief Shaktisinh Gohil, to strategize for the upcoming 2027 assembly polls. The discussions focused on revitalizing the party's organizational strength within the state.

Gohil stepped down following the Congress party's dismal performance in the bypolls, where it secured a distant third position in one of the contests. The Aam Aadmi Party's Gopal Italia and BJP's Rajendra Chavda emerged victorious in the key assembly segments contested.

Also attending the meeting were Congress general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal, as well as influential state leaders such as Amit Chavda and Jignesh Mevani. Their discussions centered on leader promotions and election ticket distribution, vital for overcoming the BJP challenge in 2027.

