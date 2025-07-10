Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Gujarat Congress Revamp Ahead of 2027 Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Gujarat party leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening the state unit ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. The meeting followed the resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as Gujarat Congress chief, after poor results in recent bypolls, where the Congress failed to perform well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Gujarat Congress Revamp Ahead of 2027 Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convened a meeting with key Gujarat party figures, including the recently resigned state chief Shaktisinh Gohil, to strategize for the upcoming 2027 assembly polls. The discussions focused on revitalizing the party's organizational strength within the state.

Gohil stepped down following the Congress party's dismal performance in the bypolls, where it secured a distant third position in one of the contests. The Aam Aadmi Party's Gopal Italia and BJP's Rajendra Chavda emerged victorious in the key assembly segments contested.

Also attending the meeting were Congress general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal, as well as influential state leaders such as Amit Chavda and Jignesh Mevani. Their discussions centered on leader promotions and election ticket distribution, vital for overcoming the BJP challenge in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025