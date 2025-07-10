PDP Criticizes NC for Rejecting Martyrs' Day Resolution

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has taken aim at the ruling National Conference, criticizing the rejection of a resolution by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. The resolution, submitted by Pulwama MLA Waheed Para, sought to restore public holidays on July 13 and December 5.

Mufti stated that the proposal to declare these dates as public holidays could have been more credible if the speaker had supported PDP's resolution. She expressed her disappointment over the unexpected rejection and labeled the exercise as merely symbolic rather than a genuine effort.

She accused the National Conference of double-speak by dropping the July 13 Martyrs' Day resolution and reiterated PDP's commitment to honoring Kashmir's historical identity and resistance to autocracy. The party emphasized safeguarding the democratic foundations laid by the 1931 martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies.)