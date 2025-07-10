Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Constant Vigilance and Tourism Revival in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for constant vigilance following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 deaths. Despite the setback, he remains hopeful about the revival of tourism and addresses political issues like electoral roll revisions and the restoration of J&K's statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:30 IST
The recent Pahalgam terror attack, leaving 26 dead, has intensified the call for heightened vigilance in Jammu and Kashmir, as emphasized by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Addressing media during a tourism event, he acknowledged the ongoing challenges in apprehending the perpetrators and the need for persistent alertness to prevent recurrence.

While security concerns loom, Abdullah expressed optimism about the revival of the tourism sector. He noted that visitors are returning for major events like the Amarnath Yatra, even if hotel rates have decreased. Despite setbacks, efforts to rejuvenate the region's travel industry are in motion.

Addressing political matters, Abdullah respected the Supreme Court's decision on Bihar's electoral roll revisions and suggested that maintaining the opposition alliance's unity is crucial. He critiqued oversimplified comparisons of West Bengal to J&K and reiterated his plea for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

