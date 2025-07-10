Left Menu

Israel’s Stalwart Stance: A New Strike on the Horizon?

Israel has warned Iran of further attacks if threatened, following a recent 12-day air conflict. Defense Minister Israel Katz affirmed readiness to strike Iranian cities and nuclear sites should hostilities resume. This comes amid tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, which it denies, despite international skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:00 IST
Israel’s Stalwart Stance: A New Strike on the Horizon?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement on Thursday, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel would not hesitate to strike Iran if it perceives a threat from Tehran. Katz emphasized, "Israel's long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and anywhere you try to threaten or harm Israel, leaving no place to hide."

The remarks were made during a graduation ceremony for air force cadets, highlighting Israel's readiness to return to conflict with greater force if necessary. This warning follows a recent 12-day air war initiated by Israel in June, targeting Iran over fears of nuclear weapon development.

Amid rising regional tensions, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was declared on June 23, following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran continues to deny allegations of pursuing nuclear arms, despite ongoing international scrutiny and skepticism.

