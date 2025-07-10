Punjab Finance Minister Accuses BJP of Shielding Gangsters to Destabilize States

On Thursday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of allegedly protecting gangsters with an aim to destabilize states led by opposition parties. He pointed to the recent killing of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma allegedly masterminded by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Cheema questioned the BJP's motives, specifically targeting the protection given to Bishnoi in Gujarat, suggesting it reflects a broader strategy to disturb peace in regions not under BJP governance.

With opposition parties voicing concerns over law and order, Cheema called for Bishnoi's transfer to relevant states for trial. He committed to upholding peace in Punjab and warned against using violence for political games.

(With inputs from agencies.)