Left Menu

Punjab Finance Minister Accuses BJP of Shielding Gangsters to Destabilize States

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of shielding gangsters to destabilize non-BJP-ruled states through violence. He pointed to the alleged protection of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gujarat following the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma. Cheema urged action against BJP's purported threats to peace and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:48 IST
Punjab Finance Minister Accuses BJP of Shielding Gangsters to Destabilize States
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of allegedly protecting gangsters with an aim to destabilize states led by opposition parties. He pointed to the recent killing of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma allegedly masterminded by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Cheema questioned the BJP's motives, specifically targeting the protection given to Bishnoi in Gujarat, suggesting it reflects a broader strategy to disturb peace in regions not under BJP governance.

With opposition parties voicing concerns over law and order, Cheema called for Bishnoi's transfer to relevant states for trial. He committed to upholding peace in Punjab and warned against using violence for political games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025