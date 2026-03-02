Greed-Driven Murder: Gruesome Killing Exposed in Delhi
A man was brutally murdered by a friend and accomplices over refusal to give money. The victim's body was dismembered and disposed of in the Yamuna River. Police arrested four individuals for the crime that occurred February 18, using technical and manual intelligence to solve the case.
A horrific murder case has come to light in Delhi, involving a gruesome act driven by greed. According to police reports, a man, identified as Anroop Gupta, was killed by a friend and his associates after he refused to provide them with money.
The main accused, Happy alias Suraj, befriended Gupta due to his affinity for gold ornaments and estrangement from family. They invited Gupta to a gathering where they tied him up and demanded money. Upon refusal, they beat and fatally stabbed him, then dismembered his body.
The crime was unraveled following the missing report filed by Gupta's family. Using CCTV footage and call records, police traced the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Further investigation is ongoing to apprehend an absconding accomplice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
