Supreme Court Nod Boosts EC's Bihar Voter Roll Revision

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has permitted the Election Commission to proceed with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The court suggested using Aadhaar and ration cards as ID proof, alleviating concerns of disenfranchisement and setting a July 28 date for further hearings.

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Election Commission (EC) to continue its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, addressing a contentious issue ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Congress MP KC Venugopal emphasized the importance of the Supreme Court's suggestion to include Aadhar, voter ID, and ration cards as valid identification, viewing it as a democratic relief. The court's decision, seen by some as a de facto endorsement, will be reviewed further on July 28.

The voter list update faced pushback from opposition parties over fears of disenfranchisement due to tight deadlines. Nonetheless, the EC maintains that the exercise is crucial for ensuring accurate electoral rolls, and with the court's backing, it could proceed without hindrance, albeit under close scrutiny.

