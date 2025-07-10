Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

Prashant Kishor, the leader of Jan Suraaj, has voiced concerns regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Kishor emphasized that citizens aged 18 and above should be allowed to exercise their voting rights without hindrance.

Following Kishor's remarks, the Supreme Court permitted the Election Commission to continue its revision exercise. The court advised the inclusion of Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as valid forms of voter identification during the revision process.

The court set a hearing for July 28, amid the tight timeline with Bihar's November elections approaching, and instructed the Election Commission to submit an affidavit within a week to defend the revision process.

