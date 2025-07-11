Argentinian Pension Reform Sparks National Debate

In a significant political development, Argentine lawmakers on Thursday approved a contentious pension reform motion, challenging the fiscal policies of libertarian President Javier Milei. The reform, criticized for potentially endangering the state's fiscal surplus, was backed by the opposition-controlled Senate with 52 votes in favor and four abstentions.

The reform aims to adjust pension payments, a move that President Milei has vowed to block. Since assuming office, his administration has pursued aggressive cuts in public spending as a strategy to tame the nation's spiraling inflation. However, these austerity measures have also adversely affected the workforce, leading to unrest among various societal groups.

Retirees in Buenos Aires have ramped up their protests, demanding increased pension payments to cope with rising living costs, at times clashing with law enforcement. Despite Milei's commitment to veto such reforms, the opposition remains steadfast in addressing pensioners' grievances.

