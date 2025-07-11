High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: Marcos and Trump Meet Amidst Rising Tariff Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington later this month. The agenda includes discussions on increased trade tariffs, a critical issue for the Philippines, a top U.S. defense ally. Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro confirmed the first meeting between the two leaders during a regional summit in Malaysia.

The tariff topic is of paramount importance to Manila, facing a 20% tariff recently imposed by Trump. Talks aim to address this as Marcos seeks to strengthen economic ties with the U.S. Amidst rising tensions in the South China Sea and a widening U.S. trade deficit with the Philippines, relations have warmed under Marcos' leadership.

Aligned with the U.S., the Philippines remains central to countering China's influence in Asia. Negotiations on a South China Sea code of conduct with ASEAN and China will be accelerated next year, with the Philippines set to chair ASEAN. The diplomatic landscape also touches on Myanmar's civil conflict, with calls for inclusive elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)