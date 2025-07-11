Left Menu

Amit Shah's Kerala Visit: BJP's Campaign Sparks Speculation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Kerala to inaugurate the new BJP State Committee Office and kickstart the party's local election campaign. The visit includes ceremonial events, leadership meetings, and discussions on local body election strategy. Shah emphasizes the BJP's focus on state government issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:46 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Shah's late-night arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport will be met by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders. The formal inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, will feature flag hoisting, a sapling planting, and a ribbon-cutting event, alongside unveiling a bust of late BJP leader K G Marar.

The event is succeeded by a significant ward-level leadership meeting, with an attendance expectation of grassroot representation across multiple districts. Later, Shah will engage in a private leadership meeting aimed at refining the BJP's electoral strategy, highlighting state government shortcomings in health and education. His visit concludes with a trip to the Rajarajeshwara Temple before returning to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

