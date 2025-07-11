Amit Shah's Kerala Visit: BJP's Campaign Sparks Speculation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to energize the BJP's campaign in Kerala as he inaugurates the new State Committee Office and launches preparations for upcoming local body elections. Shah's visit underscores the BJP's strategic focus on Kerala's political landscape, seeking to leverage local governance issues.

Shah's late-night arrival at Thiruvananthapuram airport will be met by state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders. The formal inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, will feature flag hoisting, a sapling planting, and a ribbon-cutting event, alongside unveiling a bust of late BJP leader K G Marar.

The event is succeeded by a significant ward-level leadership meeting, with an attendance expectation of grassroot representation across multiple districts. Later, Shah will engage in a private leadership meeting aimed at refining the BJP's electoral strategy, highlighting state government shortcomings in health and education. His visit concludes with a trip to the Rajarajeshwara Temple before returning to Delhi.

