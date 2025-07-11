BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s Resignation After Leadership Rift

The Bharatiya Janata Party has confirmed the resignation of its outspoken Telangana MLA, T Raja Singh. The decision followed Singh's vocal criticism of the party's proposed leadership changes.

On June 30, Singh expressed disapproval over the potential appointment of Ramchander Rao as BJP's Telangana president in a letter to G Kishan Reddy. Singh's letter indicated his departure was a reaction to the shock and disappointment felt by party members.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh, in correspondence to Singh, discarded the MLA's claims as irrelevant to the party's operations and principles. Following J P Nadda's instructions, Singh's resignation was accepted immediately.