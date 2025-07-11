BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s Resignation After Leadership Rift
BJP accepted Telangana MLA T Raja Singh's resignation after disputes over the appointment of Ramchander Rao as state president. Singh criticized the decision in a letter, leading to his departure being confirmed by BJP's general secretary, Arun Singh, under the direction of national president J P Nadda.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party has confirmed the resignation of its outspoken Telangana MLA, T Raja Singh. The decision followed Singh's vocal criticism of the party's proposed leadership changes.
On June 30, Singh expressed disapproval over the potential appointment of Ramchander Rao as BJP's Telangana president in a letter to G Kishan Reddy. Singh's letter indicated his departure was a reaction to the shock and disappointment felt by party members.
BJP general secretary Arun Singh, in correspondence to Singh, discarded the MLA's claims as irrelevant to the party's operations and principles. Following J P Nadda's instructions, Singh's resignation was accepted immediately.
