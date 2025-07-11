Left Menu

Prospective Trump-Xi Meeting Sparks Interest

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated a strong possibility of a meeting between President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping. No date has been set yet. Rubio commented on the matter at a regional meeting in Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • China

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the likelihood of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is high, though no specific date has yet been arranged.

His comments were made during a regional summit in Malaysia, where discussions of international diplomatic strategies were at the forefront.

The potential meeting could have significant implications for U.S.-China relations, marking another chapter in the ongoing dialogue between the two nations' leaders.

