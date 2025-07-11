Sanjay Raut's Claims: Shinde's Desperate Bid for CM Post Sparks Political Storm

In a bold political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lambasted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of trying to ally with the BJP to fulfill his chief ministerial ambitions.

According to Raut, during a meeting in Delhi, Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with CM Devendra Fadnavis to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating Fadnavis hindered his efforts and pushed probes against Shiv Sena MLAs.

Raut further alleged Shinde proposed merging Shiv Sena with the BJP to replace Fadnavis as CM and stabilize Maharashtra politics. This follows previous controversial claims by Raut, marking ongoing political turbulence in the state.

