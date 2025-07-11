Sanjay Raut's Claims: Shinde's Desperate Bid for CM Post Sparks Political Storm
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Delhi, alleging he offered to merge Shiv Sena with BJP to become CM. Raut said Shinde complained about CM Devendra Fadnavis to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking support to stabilize Maharashtra politics.
In a bold political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lambasted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of trying to ally with the BJP to fulfill his chief ministerial ambitions.
According to Raut, during a meeting in Delhi, Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with CM Devendra Fadnavis to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating Fadnavis hindered his efforts and pushed probes against Shiv Sena MLAs.
Raut further alleged Shinde proposed merging Shiv Sena with the BJP to replace Fadnavis as CM and stabilize Maharashtra politics. This follows previous controversial claims by Raut, marking ongoing political turbulence in the state.
BJP trying to create a divide among people on the basis of language, alleges former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Language Divide: Uddhav Thackeray's Battle Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra