Left Menu

Sanjay Raut's Claims: Shinde's Desperate Bid for CM Post Sparks Political Storm

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Delhi, alleging he offered to merge Shiv Sena with BJP to become CM. Raut said Shinde complained about CM Devendra Fadnavis to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking support to stabilize Maharashtra politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:38 IST
Sanjay Raut's Claims: Shinde's Desperate Bid for CM Post Sparks Political Storm
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lambasted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of trying to ally with the BJP to fulfill his chief ministerial ambitions.

According to Raut, during a meeting in Delhi, Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with CM Devendra Fadnavis to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating Fadnavis hindered his efforts and pushed probes against Shiv Sena MLAs.

Raut further alleged Shinde proposed merging Shiv Sena with the BJP to replace Fadnavis as CM and stabilize Maharashtra politics. This follows previous controversial claims by Raut, marking ongoing political turbulence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025