Chaos on Varanasi Roads: Ajay Rai's Protest Sparks Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and 10 others have been charged for causing unrest in Varanasi. Rai highlighted poor road conditions during a protest march. The police claim the march disrupted public services. Rai insists the legal action is politically motivated due to his criticism of government inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:58 IST
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, along with ten others, has been booked for allegedly obstructing a road and causing disorder in Varanasi, according to police reports on Friday.

The Congress leader, however, defended his actions, insisting that he aimed to draw attention to the unacceptable road conditions in the area.

Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer at Sigra station, stated that the protest march inconvenienced the public, including those heading to transport hubs such as the railway station and bus stand, not to mention emergency services like ambulances.

