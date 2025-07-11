Left Menu

Political Clashes Ignite: TMC and BJP Battle Over Migrant Worker Detentions

The TMC accused the BJP of spreading falsehoods regarding the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha. TMC MP Samirul Islam demanded proof after BJP claimed most detainees had fake documents. This escalating political dispute highlights tensions between TMC and BJP over alleged illegal immigration and national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political tensions between TMC and BJP reached new heights as accusations flew over the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha. TMC MP Samirul Islam slammed BJP's Amit Malviya for spreading false claims, demanding evidence for the 335 out of 444 detainees allegedly having fake documents from West Bengal.

Islam criticized the BJP-ruled Odisha government for releasing most detainees if they were truly illegal immigrants, questioning why there was no court evidence presented. He highlighted that both Aadhaar and voter ID cards are central government documents, shedding light on what he termed an 'anti-Bengali' bias.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Malviya accused TMC of using migration for political gain, claiming it aids demographic infiltration. As TMC vows to fight back and BJP tightens its stance, the issue is intensifying ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

