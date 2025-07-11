Left Menu

BJP's Controversial Appointment Sparks Backlash from Congress

The Congress criticized the appointment of N Ramchander Rao, implicated in the Rohith Vemula case, as the BJP's Telangana chief. The opposition demands the BJP reconsider such appointments and apologize, highlighting issues of social justice and discrimination against Dalits and Adivasis under BJP rule.

The Congress has condemned the appointment of N Ramchander Rao, previously implicated in the controversial Rohith Vemula suicide case, as the new president of the BJP's Telangana unit. This move, they argue, highlights the BJP's endorsement of actions against Dalit and Adivasi communities.

In a strong statement, the opposition has demanded an immediate reconsideration of such appointments and an apology from the BJP. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reiterated the need for the government to uphold social justice, reflecting on the impact of Vemula's tragic death.

As Rao assumes his new role, Congress leaders urge the Indian public to recognize the broader implications of these decisions on the nation's commitment to protecting marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

