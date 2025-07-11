Political Tensions Flare as Sena MLA and AIMIM Leader Clash
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad faces backlash after assaulting a hostel canteen worker, leading to a heated exchange with AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel. The conflict escalated as Jaleel accepted Gaikwad's challenge for a confrontation, following Gaikwad's controversial threat against Jaleel.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has ignited controversy by allegedly assaulting a canteen worker at an MLA hostel. This incident has led to a fierce exchange with AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel.
Gaikwad, representing the Buldhana constituency, is accused of slapping and punching the staffer over what he described as 'stale food'. The resulting confrontation has garnered widespread criticism and a viral video of the altercation has further fueled public outcry.
Jaleel, a former MP, has publicly condemned Gaikwad's actions and, in response to Gaikwad's subsequent threat, affirmed his readiness to confront the MLA, signaling an ongoing political skirmish.
