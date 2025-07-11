Left Menu

Family Ties and Political Tensions: The Khan Controversy Unfolds

Amidst escalating tensions in Pakistan, former Premier Imran Khan's sons face warnings of strict action if they join PTI's protests. Their involvement has sparked criticism from ruling party leaders, while Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith accuses the government of personal vendetta. The situation underscores deep political divisions and familial struggles.

Updated: 11-07-2025 18:55 IST
  • Pakistan

Tensions are mounting in Pakistan as political and familial dynamics intertwine. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Suleman and Kasim, have become focal points in the ongoing protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

PML-N leaders have issued stern warnings, threatening strict measures should the brothers participate in any protest actions deemed violent. Criticism has emerged from various quarters, including Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, who perceives this as a personal vendetta rather than a political strategy.

The unfolding saga highlights the intense political divisions within the country, reflecting the complexity of political legacies and family involvement in the PTI-driven movement. As events progress, the situation remains a critical point of discussion in Pakistan's volatile political landscape.

