Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Warns Against 'Cultural Invasion' Narrative

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cautioned against inflammatory narratives about a demographic invasion propagated by some leaders. He urged cessation of irresponsible statements linking tourists with cultural degradation. Sinha also vowed justice for families affected by terrorism, promising jobs and accountability for past administrative misuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Warns Against 'Cultural Invasion' Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a warning against narratives he describes as 'dangerous', claiming they threaten peace in the region. Targeting some leaders, without naming them, Sinha rebuked claims that tourists are damaging the cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in Srinagar, Sinha addressed the contentious issue of tourists allegedly engaging in behavior deemed disrespectful by some locals, such as consuming alcohol openly. These allegations were previously linked to a video that went viral, prompting critique from National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

In addition to tackling such divisive rhetoric, Sinha reiterated his commitment to justice for the true victims of terrorism by ensuring employment opportunities and rectifying previous misuse of recruitment rules, vowing accountability for past administrative failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025