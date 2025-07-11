Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Warns Against 'Cultural Invasion' Narrative

In a pointed statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a warning against narratives he describes as 'dangerous', claiming they threaten peace in the region. Targeting some leaders, without naming them, Sinha rebuked claims that tourists are damaging the cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in Srinagar, Sinha addressed the contentious issue of tourists allegedly engaging in behavior deemed disrespectful by some locals, such as consuming alcohol openly. These allegations were previously linked to a video that went viral, prompting critique from National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

In addition to tackling such divisive rhetoric, Sinha reiterated his commitment to justice for the true victims of terrorism by ensuring employment opportunities and rectifying previous misuse of recruitment rules, vowing accountability for past administrative failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)