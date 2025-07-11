Erdogan's Peace Path: PKK Begins Weapons Handover
Turkish President Erdogan expressed hope that the PKK militants' weapons handover marks a step towards lasting peace. Thirty militants symbolically burned their weapons in Iraq, indicating progress in ending the long-standing insurgency against Turkey.
In a significant move that could shape the region's future, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the commencement of a weapons handover by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. This initiative, he hopes, will forge a path towards security and enduring peace in Turkey and its surrounding areas.
During the symbolic ceremony, thirty PKK fighters ignited their weapons at the entrance of a cave in northern Iraq. The act marks a pivotal progression towards resolving a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Erdogan, sharing his sentiments on X, the social media platform, emphasized the hopes pinned on achieving national security and peace through this gesture.
