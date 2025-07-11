Trump's State Department Overhaul Sparks Controversy

Beginning Friday, the State Department will implement layoffs affecting over 1,350 U.S.-based employees, marking a significant shift in the diplomatic corps as initiated by President Donald Trump's administration. Critics suggest this overhaul could weaken the U.S.'s ability to strategically defend and advocate for its interests abroad.

An internal notice sent within the department and acquired by Reuters states, 'The Department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities.' The cuts are focused on non-essential functions deemed duplicative or overly redundant, aligning with the 'America First' agenda championed by President Trump.

The Supreme Court recently granted the administration approval to proceed with massive job cuts across agencies, despite previous legal challenges halting such actions. The state's reorganization could result in vast federal bureaucratic downsizing, impacting thousands of jobs significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)