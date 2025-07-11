Left Menu

Congress Unites in Odisha to Challenge BJP Dominance

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi urged Odisha's party members to fight collectively against the BJP government. In closed-door meetings, they emphasized strengthening the party's base, addressing internal conflicts, and countering BJP influence. Gandhi highlighted concerns about capitalist dominion over state power, pushing for unity within the party.

In a decisive move to tackle the BJP's hold over Odisha, Congress heavyweights Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi convened with state leaders for a series of closed-door meetings. Their rallying cry: unite and reinvigorate the party's presence.

Kharge and Gandhi engaged with the Congress's political affairs committee and local legislators, strategizing methods to restore influence. Despite governing the state for nearly four decades, Congress has been out of power since 2000, attributed to internal divisions.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing these concerns, urged leaders to combat infighting and challenge the capitalist forces he claims dominate Odisha. His call to action was clear — only a united front can dethrone the BJP, a sentiment echoed by other senior party figures.

