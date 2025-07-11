Historic Unification of Nepal's Communist Movement
Nepal's former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and former deputy premier Bamdev Gautam are set to merge their political parties. The unification aims to strengthen the nation's communist movement. A formal announcement is scheduled for July 18 in Kathmandu, while Nepal faces charges in a land misappropriation case.
Nepal's political landscape is set to witness a significant transformation as former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and ex-Deputy Premier Bamdev Gautam move to merge their respective parties. Citing a 'historical necessity,' the leaders aim to consolidate Nepal's communist movement.
The decision to unify CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN Ekta Rastriya Abhiyan was announced via a joint statement. Currently, Nepal's party holds a presence in both houses of parliament, while Gautam's does not. The formal merger will be announced on July 18 at the National Assembly Hall in Kathmandu.
This political development comes as Madhav Nepal faces legal challenges. Last month, he was charged by Nepal's anti-graft agency in connection with a land misappropriation case, alongside 92 others. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed the case in a special court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
