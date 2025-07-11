Diplomatic Corps Overhaul: Trump Administration Lays Off U.S. State Department Employees

The Trump administration has embarked on a major reorganization of the U.S. State Department, starting with the termination of over 1,350 U.S.-based employees. This unprecedented action is part of President Trump's initiative to overhaul the diplomatic corps in line with his 'America First' policy.

Criticism has been mounting as former diplomats and political figures argue that reducing the number of qualified foreign service officers will compromise the nation's ability to confront global challenges, including China's expanding influence and Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine has labeled the decision as 'ridiculous' given the current geopolitical landscape.

The restructuring aims to streamline department functions by shedding non-essential roles and reducing bureaucratic bloating. As the layoffs proceed, there is concern over the message this sends to both allies and adversaries, potentially suggesting a U.S. retreat from international leadership.

