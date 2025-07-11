Left Menu

Diplomatic Corps Overhaul: Trump Administration Lays Off U.S. State Department Employees

The Trump administration has initiated significant layoffs at the State Department, impacting over 1,350 employees, as part of an effort to align U.S. foreign policy with its 'America First' agenda. Critics argue this move weakens America's global diplomatic standing amid ongoing international tensions.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has embarked on a major reorganization of the U.S. State Department, starting with the termination of over 1,350 U.S.-based employees. This unprecedented action is part of President Trump's initiative to overhaul the diplomatic corps in line with his 'America First' policy.

Criticism has been mounting as former diplomats and political figures argue that reducing the number of qualified foreign service officers will compromise the nation's ability to confront global challenges, including China's expanding influence and Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine has labeled the decision as 'ridiculous' given the current geopolitical landscape.

The restructuring aims to streamline department functions by shedding non-essential roles and reducing bureaucratic bloating. As the layoffs proceed, there is concern over the message this sends to both allies and adversaries, potentially suggesting a U.S. retreat from international leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

